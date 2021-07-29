In small town India, a shift underway from savings to investments

“In our city, bachat revolves around trust and word of mouth. The post office and bank symbolize trust, and in fact earlier most of my family and neighbours would simply go to the post office agent or bank manager and ask him/her where to put their money. In fact, my grandfather, a post office agent himself, invested his life’s savings in post office schemes and following in his footsteps, my father diligently invested in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), as did most of my maternal and paternal uncles. For them, the percentage of return or CAGR (compound annual growth rate) didn’t really matter," says Joshi.

