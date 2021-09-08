In unusual times, some Interesting trends in credit

In an earlier article, we had discussed the improvement in credit rating ratios (upgrade-downgrade ratios) of rating agencies. This was despite the economy going through stress, gross domestic product having de-grown by 7.3% in 2020-21 and the scenario being bolstered by various support measures such as moratorium on loans, one-time restructuring and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) action being kept in abeyance till March 2021. Since then, partial stress has emerged in an unusual quarter: retail loans, which have the best (i.e. lowest) default rate, and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).