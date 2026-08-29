In your 20s? Follow these 5 simple money rules to build a strong financial future

Your 20s can be financially confusing and draining if you are not focused on your financial goals. This is because, in this decade, an individual's income generally grows, while expenses also rise gradually. This calls for proper allocation of funds and economic planning to earn, save, and grow in the years to come.

Still, it is important to acknowledge that you are not required to be a financial expert to get started. A few simple yet meaningful rules, if followed responsibly, can help you build a solid financial foundation.

All that is required is an understanding of basic personal finance principles and the devotion of time, effort, and vision to introducing them into one’s life constructively. Keeping these basic principles in mind, here are several simple money rules that can help you build a solid financial future in the years to come.

5 simple money rules to build a solid financial foundation 1. Follow the 50-30-20 Rule A simple yet effective way to manage your monthly bills and cash flow is to follow the 50-30-20 rule. In this, an individual allocates 50% of their funds to their needs, such as food, bills, and rent. Then 30% of the funds are allocated to wants such as eating out, shopping and entertainment. Then the remaining 20% are allocated towards savings and investments. This is just the core rule; the percentages can be adjusted based on one's financial commitments, long-term savings goals and aspirations. Still, the key is to introduce the idea of ‘saving’ before spending.

2. Build a 3-6 month emergency fund To avoid being forced into expensive personal loans and credit card debt, it is wise to build a three- to six-month emergency fund. This fund will contain your 6 months of expenses. It will help in creating a financial safety net. These expenses, when kept in liquid form, can help cover unforeseen economic challenges such as medical emergencies or home renovations without causing surprises or forcing debt.

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3. Start investing early Don’t wait until your income becomes ‘big enough’ to invest. You can start with a manageable amount every month and gradually increase it as his income grows. Starting to invest early is more about ‘habit-formation’, which is why investing regularly and staying invested for the long term allows compounding to work in his favour.

4. Keep high-interest debt under control When an individual is navigating their 20s, they can easily fall into credit card debt or a costly personal loan due to a weak credit score. Such loans and debt can eat into future savings. It can result in an individual having to repay substantial interest on the availed debt. This makes it possible to pay credit card bills, personal loan EMIs (if availed), home loans, etc., in full whenever possible. Such an approach can go a long way in helping an individual avoid high-interest debt and live a better life, without getting into debt in their early years, i.e., 20s.

5. Give every salary a job When your monthly salary arrives, divide it immediately into different segments such as expenses, savings, investments and financial goals. You can also use a simple ‘pay yourself first’ approach, automatically transferring money towards savings and investments before discretionary spending begins.

In summary, the primary objective in your 20s is not to become wealthy quickly. It is to develop a vision and dedication towards money habits that can keep working for you in a constructive way.

Furthermore, even if earnings are not considerable, you should still start with small amounts of money. Make debt repayments automatic, and increase your savings rate as your income grows. The earlier an individual puts their funds on the right track towards investment and growth, the more time they will permit the investment to grow.