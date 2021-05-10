In your Will, add a guardian for minor children

Appointed by court: In the absence of a named guardian in a Will, the provisions of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, are applicable (for Hindus). Here, a family member can approach the court for appointment of a guardian. The court, when deciding who to appoint as the guardian, takes into consideration various factors such as the age, gender, wishes of the parents and the personal law of the child. The welfare of the child is to be given utmost importance. This process may not always work in the best interests of the child as a minor is left at the mercy of relatives (or even non-family members) and the over-burdened judiciary. It can be a tricky situation when a relative may have a vested or a bad faith interest in a minor’s inheritance. In this regard, it is key to identify a bona fide person in advance.