Incapacitation is distressing, but planning can help

Power of attorney: One way to deal with such a situation is to give a power of attorney (PoA) to another person. “The PoA holder acts as the agent of the person who gives it. Under the Indian Contract Act, if the principal or agent becomes a person of unsound mind, the agency terminates. Therefore, in cases of mental emergency, which can lead to the person being of unsound mind, PoA may not be of much use," says Gupta.