Include gold in investment portfolio to reduce carbon footprint: WGC

NEW DELHI: Did you know that your investment portfolio has a carbon profile? And that the selection and percentage allocation of asset classes in the portfolio plays a role in determining its carbon footprint? A new study by World Gold Council done in collaboration with climate risk consultancy Urgentem says so.

Increased allocation to gold in an investment portfolio has a notable impact on the carbon footprint and emissions intensity of the market value of the overall portfolio, as per the report titled 'Gold and climate change: Decarbonising investment portfolios'.

"For a portfolio of 70% equities and 30% bonds, introducing a 10% allocation to gold (and reducing the other asset holdings by equal amounts) lowered the emissions intensity of portfolio value by 7%, and a 20% holding in gold lowered it by 17%," the report said.

"For a portfolio of 70% equities and 30% bonds, introducing a 10% allocation to gold (and reducing the other asset holdings by equal amounts) lowered the emissions intensity of portfolio value by 7%, and a 20% holding in gold lowered it by 17%," the report said.

WGC derived at these numbers by back-testing the data on five years of weekly returns on multi-asset portfolios using different percentage allocations of assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The impacts were studied without significantly compromising on the risk-return profile of the portfolio. In fact, the report suggested that allocation to gold would improve the performance and risk profile of the portfolio, in addition to its climate transition benefits.

“Gold typically outperforms when markets are stressed, and climate-related risks are going to challenge all markets more often and more severely. Gold’s diversification potential is going to be increasingly relevant, and this research reinforces its strategic benefits as a risk mitigation asset," said John Mulligan, Director, Climate Change Lead.

"Investors also need to be confident that their holdings can contribute to the decarbonisation of the global economy and that their portfolios are increasingly aligned to Net Zero pathways. Our analysis strongly suggests that gold can help support this transition." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In practice, gold would be sourced from the plentiful above-ground stocks, so our findings very likely overstate the embedded emissions associated with gold holdings in a portfolio."