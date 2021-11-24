Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Income earned from NCDs attracts capital gains tax or income tax?

Income earned from NCDs attracts capital gains tax or income tax?

Maturity proceeds from NCDs attract tax due to long term capital gains. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

  • It is advisable to invest a lump sum amount in dynamic asset allocation funds as they have the flexibility to alter asset allocation between equity and debt basis on their relative valuations and hence provide better risk-adjusted returns

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I had invested 100,000 in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Muthoot Finance Ltd in April 2017 and got 129,538 on maturity in June 2020. If you could guide me on whether it will attract capital gain tax or Income tax?

I had invested 100,000 in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Muthoot Finance Ltd in April 2017 and got 129,538 on maturity in June 2020. If you could guide me on whether it will attract capital gain tax or Income tax?

-Name withheld on request

-Name withheld on request

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

(Answers by Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital.)

Maturity proceeds from NCDs attract tax due to long term capital gains. The applicable tax is 20% with indexation.

My monthly salary is 40,000 and I'm serving in the Indian Navy. I have completed my six years of service. I am looking forward to investing my accumulated fund which to date is around 10 lakh, on which currently I'm getting a decent interest rate. Do I need to continue this fund? Could you please suggest to me some avenues to invest this amount and moreover I can invest a monthly 20,000?

- Rakesh Vaidya

It is advisable to invest the lump sum amount ( 10 lakh) in dynamic asset allocation funds as they have the flexibility to alter asset allocation between equity and debt basis on their relative valuations and hence provide better risk-adjusted returns. You can equally divide this amount into ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund and Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund.

For monthly investments of 20,000, you may invest in equity-oriented mutual fund schemes because equity as an asset class delivers a superior return over a longer investment horizon. You can think of equally dividing your monthly SIP amount into Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, IDFC Sterling Value Fund and UTI Flexi Cap Fund.

(Please send queries and views to mintmoney@livemint.com.)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!