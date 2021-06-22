Income earned via cryptocurrency must be disclosed

The capital gains are further classified into short-term or long-term gain depending on the period for which such an asset is held. Gains earned on cryptocurrency held for less than three years from the date of acquisition are considered short-term gains and taxed as per applicable slab rates (top tax rate 42.74%), while those held for more than three years are considered as long-term. The gains are subject to a beneficial tax regime (top tax rate 28.49%). The taxpayer is also eligible for indexation benefit on the cost of acquisition. In case one cryptocurrency is bartered with another, each swap shall be considered a transaction and be subject to capital gains tax. The taxpayer shall be required to report and pay taxes on each such disposal. Considering the recent fall in cryptocurrency prices, some investors would also have incurred capital loss while selling cryptocurrency. These losses can be set-off against gains from sale of other assets, subject to existing rules.