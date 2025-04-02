Money
With interest rates expected to ease, these tax-efficient funds may be just right for you
Summary
- An income plus arbitrage FoF typically allocates around 60-65% of its portfolio to debt funds and the remaining to arbitrage funds. The allows returns to be taxed at 12.5% if held for more than two years.
Recent monetary policy decisions in both the United States and India indicate a shift towards easing interest rates. The US Fed has been signaling that there is a need to keep the policy rate accommodative and is open to rate cuts if the data supports this.
