These FoFs also offer the flexibility to dynamically manage the debt portion based on the fund manager's outlook on interest rates. Unlike direct investments in individual debt funds, where each switch can trigger tax liabilities, FoFs can rebalance internally without immediate tax consequences for the investor. Recognising these benefits, Kotak was the first to launch such a fund, positioning it as a tax-efficient alternative for investors seeking a combination of debt stability and arbitrage-driven returns.