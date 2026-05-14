Income isn’t wealth: The silent trap of high-flying executives

Shiladitya was at the top of his game. A star in sales and marketing at a leading FMCG company, he was known as a maverick. He launched products using unconventional strategies that others dismissed — but they worked.
While his persona was legendary and he was earning quite well, his wealth creation did not reflect the swagger he brought to everything else!
We see many “Shiladityas” in our practice. The pattern repeats — often with devastating consequences.
Always busy
High performers are hyper-busy. Their careers demand constant travel, decision-making and firefighting. Add family responsibilities, and there is little mental bandwidth left for money.
So investments happen by default.
A friendly banker suggests a product. A friend tips them about a “can’t-miss” plot in Jumritalaiya. Money gets deployed — without alignment.