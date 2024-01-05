Income tax 2024 proof submission: Requirements, and tips for smooth processing. A complete guide
Income tax 2024 proof submission: Employees should declare investment proofs from January onwards. Personal finance experts provide tips for smooth processing and avoiding notices.
Income tax 2024 proof submission: The income tax proof submission's last date for FY 2023-24 is generally 31st March. However, there is no strict deadline and it varies from employer to employer. Generally, your employer may ask you to declare investment proofs from January onwards till March.