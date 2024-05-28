Income Tax: 4 key long term tax saving investment options for women investors
Explore tax-saving options for women like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NSC, PPF, and insurance policies. Plan taxes early to ensure a stress-free year-end. Housewives must file returns if income exceeds exemption limit. Understand income tax slabs to maximize savings.
It is common for most of us to rush through the income tax filing process towards the end of the financial year, ensuing hasty and suboptimal choices. However, by planning our taxes in the first quarter of the financial year, we are more likely to enjoy a smoother, stress-free year-end. Tax planning isn't just for men; it's equally crucial for working women. This simple yet thoughtful approach ensures that your financial journey is well-ordered and beneficial in the long run.
Also Read: Income Tax: Filing ITR early this time? Here are 8 key strategies to optimise tax savings