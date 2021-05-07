Income tax: 5 cash transactions that can attract I-T notice

Speaking on the various cash transactions that may lead to income tax notice Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "One needs to remain alert while doing any kind of high value cash transaction because the Income Tax Department has become highly vigilant about the cash transactions. Today it has various tools through which it will find out that one has done high value cash transaction. For example, if a person invests in stock market via demand draft using cash, the broker will report about the investment in its balance sheet. So, there is need to know the high value cash transaction limit and one should keep one's cash transactions inside that limit and avoid getting any kind of income tax notice."

