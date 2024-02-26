Income Tax: 5 high-value cash transactions may attract I-T notice
Substantial cash transactions may draw unwarranted scrutiny from the Income Tax Department. The purpose behind these stringent regulations is not to dissuade legitimate transactions but rather to uphold the integrity of the financial system and thwart illicit activities.
The misconception that cashless transactions are less traceable by the Income Tax Department has arisen due to the increasing prevalence of such transactions. Nevertheless, this belief is incorrect. This is because banks and other financial institutions must notify the Income Tax department of transactions surpassing a specified threshold. This encompasses card payments, UPI transactions, as well as cash deposits, and withdrawals beyond a designated limit.