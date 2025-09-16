Income Tax: 7.3 crore returns already filed; last year's figure surpassed — check details

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Monday announced that over 7.3 crore returns have already been filed, surpassing last year's figure. Last year, a total of 7.28 crore returns were filed until the last date, i.e., 31 July, of which around 70 lakh ITRs were filed on the last day.

This means if the same number of taxpayers (70 lakh) file on Tuesday, the total number of ITRs filed for AY 2025-26 would cross 8 crore this time.

“A record 7.3 crore plus ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance. To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025),” tweeted the Income Tax Department.

Notably, the tweet was posted on 15 September, whereas the maximum returns were filed last year on the last day of the deadline. This means the total number may even touch 8 crore if a large number of taxpayers file their returns today.

Portal glitches trouble tax filers Although the income tax portal is faster than yesterday, there still are some glitches, allege tax filers. “Today, it is working, but there are some glitches. The website is showing a random error. The job, which was taking 3 hours yesterday, is now taking only one hour, whereas it should ideally be taking 10 minutes,” says CA Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

On social media, a number of netizens condemned Infosys for the glitches in the I-T portal, which has caused a lot of trouble to the taxpayers who reportedly took far longer than usual to file their returns.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Why do people wait until the last day to file ITR when they know the “great” website built by the “great” Infosys will inevitably crash on that very day? Still, the last day is meant for filing too, so the site should work, period. If it doesn’t (as today shows), a 1–2 day extension should be given for those affected. And from next year, the deadline announcement should come with a disclaimer: File early. If you wait till the last few days, our website will collapse under its own greatness, and we won't take responsibility.”

Another user, Rakesh Jain, wrote, “The current state of the Income Tax Portal is pathetic slow, glitchy & non-functional. Taxpayers & professionals are helpless.”

Meanwhile, if you miss the last date, you can still file your tax return, but you will have to pay a ₹5,000 penalty and extra interest for the delay.

So, it is recommended to leverage the one-day extension and file the tax return on time.