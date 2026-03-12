Income Tax: 7 major tax changes taking effect from 1 April — explained

The Union Budget 2026 introduced several amendments to the Income Tax Act to simplify compliance and ease procedural burdens for taxpayers. Key changes include a reduction in TCS rates and an extension of the deadline for filing revised income tax returns.

The government has also extended the due dates for filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers, and announced measures such as a one-time foreign asset disclosure window. These changes take effect on 1 April 2026 and apply to the 2026-27 financial year (FY).

Here are the major changes taking effect from 1 April New Income Tax Act, 2025 The new Income Tax Act, 2025, officially applies to all taxpayers from 1 April 2026 onwards (FY 2026-27), replacing the existing Income Tax Act, 1961.

However, it is important to note that there have been no changes in the income tax slabs for FY 2026-27, and the existing slabs will continue.

ITR filing due date extension The Budget 2026 also extended the due date for filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year. The revised deadline will also apply for FY 2025-26.

However, the deadline for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains the same: 31 July, following the end of the relevant tax year. The due date for the tax audit also remains unchanged at 31 October.

Revised ITR due date changes The due date to file a revised return was extended from 31 December to 31 March of the relevant financial year. However, taxpayers will be required to pay an additional fee to file a revised return after 31 December.

Meanwhile, the due date for filing belated returns remains unchanged.

Tax Collected at Source (TCS) changes Similar to the previous budget, Budget 2026 rationalised TCS rates to ease compliance, reduce refund delays, and address confusion among taxpayers.

The following TCS rates will be effective from April 2026:

— Sale of alcoholic beverages for human consumption: TCS rates on alcoholic drinks will be increased from 1% to 2%.

— Sale of tendu leaves: This product will attract a TCS rate of 2%, down from the earlier rate of 5% during its sale.

— Sale of scrap: The Budget 2026 increased the TCS rate on the sale of scrap to 2%, from the current 1% figure.

— Sale of minerals (coal, lignite, or iron ore): TCS rate on the sale of these products has been hiked from 1% to 2%.

— Remittance under LRS for overseas tour package: TCS rates have been reduced to a single flat rate of 2% without threshold from the existing dual rate of 5% and 20%.

— Remittance under LRS for education and medical treatment: The TCS rate for the above has been reduced from 5% to 2%.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike In a major blow to the futures and options (F&O) traders in the Indian stock market, the Union Budget announced a hike in the Security Transaction Tax (STT) for the equity derivatives segment.

As per the announcement, STT on futures will be increased to 0.05% from 0.02%, and STT on options transactions will be raised to 0.15% from 0.1%. These changes will also be applicable from April 2026 onwards.

Securities Transaction Tax is a direct tax levied by the government on every purchase and sale of securities, such as equity shares, futures and options, on recognised stock exchanges.

Buyback taxation changes In another major change, the government said that any amount received from the buyback of shares will be taxed as capital gains from 1 April 2026. Earlier, the proceeds from a share buyback were treated as deemed dividends and taxed at the applicable slab rates.

However, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” with an effective rate of 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters.

Deduction of interest expenses from dividends Starting April 2026, taxpayers can no longer deduct interest expenses incurred to earn dividend income or income from mutual fund units, as per the Union Budget 2026.