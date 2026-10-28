Income Tax Act 1961 vs 2025: List of new TDS forms and certificates every taxpayer, salaried employee needs to know

The Income-tax Act, 2025, came into effect on 1 April 2026, replacing the Income-tax Act, 1961. Alongside the legislative changes, several income-tax forms have been renumbered or reorganized under the Income-tax Rules, 2026.
Here are the key forms to know and what they cover under the new framework.
The forms for quarterly TDS filing, with statements due by 31 July, 31 October, 31 January and 31 May for the April–June, July–September, October–December and January–March quarters, respectively, have changed.
Form 141 (old Forms 26QB, 26QC, 26QD and 26QE): This consolidated challan-cum-statement covers specified transactions that previously required separate forms.
These include TDS on certain property purchases, rent payments, payments to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) by contractors or professionals, and transfers of virtual digital assets.
Unlike quarterly TDS statements, Form 141 is filed on a transaction-specific basis. The applicable deadline is 30 days from the end of the month in which tax is deducted.
|New form under Income Tax Act, 2025
|Old form number under Income Tax Act, 1961
|What it covers
|Form 138
|Form 24Q
|Quarterly TDS statement for salary payments and specified senior-citizen income
|Form 140
|Form 26Q
|Quarterly TDS statement for non-salary payments to residents
|Form 144
|Form 27Q
|Quarterly TDS statement for specified non-salary payments to non-residents
|Form 143
|Form 27EQ
|Quarterly tax collected at source (TCS) statement
|Form 131
|Form 16A
|TDS certificate for payments other than salary, showing tax deducted and helping recipients claim TDS credit
|Form 141
|Forms 26QB, 26QC, 26QD and 26QE
|Challan-cum-statement for TDS on specified property, rent, contractor/professional and virtual digital asset transactions
|Form 130
|Form 16
|TDS certificate for salary, including specified pension or interest income cases
|Form 124
|Form 12BB
|Employee declaration of claims for tax deduction, including eligible HRA and investment claims
|Form 123
|Form 12BA
|Statement of employee perquisites, fringe benefits and amenities
|Form 122
|Forms 12B and 12BAA
|Details of income for salary TDS calculations to new employer
|Form 121
|Forms 15G and 15H
|Declaration for receiving eligible income without TDS
|Form 125
|Form 12BBA
|Declaration by eligible resident senior citizens aged 75 or above to seek exemption from filing an ITR
|Form 168
|Form 26AS
|Annual Information Statement under the new framework
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to your circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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