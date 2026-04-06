Income Tax Act 2025: 6 key provisions on deductions, exemptions, notices taxpayers must track

The new Income Tax Act 2025 came into effect from 1 April 2026. Along with it, several unique changes were introduced in how the official website of the Income Tax Department functions. This comprises rolling out forms under Income Tax rule 2026, and the new integrated payment module went live on the e‑Filing portal.

The objective of the introduction of the Income Tax Act 2025 is not just to replace the decade-old Income Act 1961, but also to simplify the process of tax submission, foster compliance clarity, and modernise the nation’s taxation system.

This new Act comes with over 536 sections and 23 chapters. It also introduces the concept of a uniform Tax Year. It further focuses on strengthening digital compliance and consolidating provisions.

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Keeping these developments in mind, some of the most crucial sections for taxpayers to pay attention to are: Sections 11, 22, 126, 156, 202 and 263 of the new Income Tax Act, 2025.

These sections holistically cover topics such as deductions, exemptions, rebates, filing of returns, the new tax regime, and tax-related notices. Here is a brief overview of these sections and their significance in the current financial year.

Key sections every taxpayer should know

Section Objective under Income Tax Act, 2025 Comparison with Income Tax Act, 1961 Key takeaways for taxpayers 11 Defines income not included in total income, e.g., charitable trusts. Section 10 in 1961 Act. Exemptions for charitable donations, contributions and trusts remain but with clearer procedures. 22 This section covers deductions on income from house property. Section 24 in 1961 Act. Homeowners can claim interest and principal deductions for loans on property as per the provisions elaborated in this Section. 126 Allows deductions for health and medical insurance premiums. Section 80D in 1961 Act. Encourages health insurance coverage for long-term financial planning with higher deduction limits. 156 Covers tax rebate provisions in case of certain individuals. Previously under Section 87A Taxpayers can claim rebates more seamlessly, reducing payable tax liabilities. 202 This section defines the new tax regime slabs, now the default for most taxpayers. Old regime under Section 115BAC Salaried individuals can opt for either old or new regime based on their tax-saving strategies and the best scheme for them. 263 Governs provisions related to filing of return of income and associated conditions. Section 139 & related notices in 1961 Act Focuses on compliance with return filing requirements; It helps in making the process of filing easier and seamless for taxpayers.

These provide an overview of the significance of the new act and how it focuses on simplification, digital efficiency, and clarity. Thus, retaining key benefits from the Income Tax Act, 1961. Following these sections and guidance from tax professionals taspayers can navigate complex deductions, notices, and exemptions that are difficult to understand.

How does the Income Tax Act 2025 affect you?

I. Salaried taxpayers This act focuses on replacing the ‘Assessment Year’ concept and the ‘Financial Year’ idea with a single ‘Tax Year’; such an approach will bring clarity and reform the process of taxation in the years to come. It helps standardise allowances and exemptions, making the new tax regime the default regime. The old tax regime has also been retained for optionality and to provide taxpayers with a variety of choices. Enhanced limits under the Income Tax rules 2026 permit salaried individuals to plan their taxes properly.

II. NRI taxpayers NRIs are mandated to comply strictly with the foreign asset reporting mechanism. If any shares, bank accounts, properties, or other forms of income are kept hidden from authorities or remain undisclosed, such undisclosed facts, if discovered, can result in serious penalties and legal ramifications for the individuals, depending on the case and its magnitude. Furthermore, interest earned from NRE accounts remains tax-free.

III. Senior citizen taxpayers Higher basic exemption limits are provided to senior citizens under the old regime. Furthermore, the TDS threshold on interest increased to ₹1 lakh. Forms 15G and 15H merged into Form 121, simplifying compliance.

Significance of seeking help and guidance from tax professionals

Having a fair understanding of these provisions can be immensely beneficial; however, navigating the Income Tax Act, 2025, remains very challenging. This makes it prudent for taxpayers to consult tax professionals, financial advisors and chartered accountants for clarity and guidance before proceeding with their tax filing. Such an approach can help in:

Optimising tax planning and maximising deductions, rebates and selecting optimal tax regimes as per individual requirements. Correct reporting can help avoid long and complex tax notices . Thus reducing reassessment risks or unforeseen penalties or fines later on. Intense auditing, cross-checking, and deeper verification by tax authorities can be avoided if professional guidance is sought to submit the required and requested data within the stipulated time. By using digital tools and effective record-keeping, the entire tax submission process can be further improved. This makes it critical not only to have basic legal knowledge but also to take advice when needed.

In conclusion, professional guidance in taxation can go a long way in clearing doubts and providing taxpayers with actionable steps, thus helping them make the most of benefits, minimise risks and reduce any complications under the new Income Tax Act, 2025.