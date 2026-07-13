The new Income Tax Act, 2025, which replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961, has become applicable from 1 April 2025.
Income Tax Act 2025 simplifies presumptive tax—but one change could hurt taxpayers
SummaryThe new Income Tax Act largely simplifies presumptive taxation rules, but one change could restrict taxpayers from setting off certain losses against presumptive income.
The new Income Tax Act, 2025, which replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961, has become applicable from 1 April 2025.
About the Author
Gautam is a chartered accountant, and a tax partner at CNK & Associates LLP, with over 40 years of experience in tax and exchange control laws. He has been contributing to newspapers and journals for over 30 years (over 750 articles), of which more than 15 years have been for a column to Mint (300-plus articles). He has also authored three books on taxation-related subjects, and has also been speaking extensively at professional seminars and conferences on such topics for over three decades. He has been President of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society and Editor of the BCA Journal, besides having been Co-Chairman of the taxation committee of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman of the direct taxation and international taxation committees of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and Chairman of the NPO Committee of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the BCA Journal, a leading professional journal for chartered accountants, for more than 20 years. His expert and extensive knowledge enables him to present analysis of complex issues in simple language.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More