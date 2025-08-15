Income Tax: After ITR-1 to ITR-5, excel utility of ITR-6 also released

Nearly six days after releasing the excel utility of ITR-5, income tax department on Thursday released the utility of ITR-6 as well.
Those who are not aware, ITR-6 is the income tax form meant for companies other than the ones claiming exemption under section 11. Additionally, income tax department has also released the facility for filing updated returns for AY 2021-22 and AY 2022-23 for ITR-3 & ITR-4.
It is worth mentioning here that offline and online utilities of ITR-3 were released on July 30. Prior to this, online and excel utilities were released for other income tax forms including ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4.
|Date
|Tax return form released
|29 May 2025
|ITR-1 and ITR-4 excel utilities released
|4 June 2025
|ITR-1 and ITR-4 online utilities released
|11 July 2025
|ITR-2 and ITR-3 excel utilities released
|17 July 2025
|ITR-2 online utility released
|30 July 2025
|ITR-3 offline and online utility
|8 Aug 2025
|ITR-5 excel utility released
|14 Aug 2025
|ITR-6 excel utility released
(Source: incometax.gov.in)
Some experts believe that it is a little late now for releasing income tax forms when only one month is remaining before the deadline for filing of return end on September 15.
“This is the time for chartered accountants to work on companies’ audit reports – the deadline for which is Sept 30. Only last week, ITR-5 was released. So, the time which is left for filing income tax return is not sufficient,” says CA Pratibha Goyal, partner of PD Gupta & Company.
Meanwhile, some experts and taxpayers are complaining about the issues that are facing while filing of income tax return.
Some claimed that they were unable to download crucial documents such as AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS (Tax Information Summary) whereas a few others faced concerns with regards to bugs in ITR-2 (see post above).
