Income Tax: After ITR-1 to ITR-5, excel utility of ITR-6 also released

Nearly six days after releasing the excel utility of ITR-5, income tax department on Thursday released the utility of ITR-6 as well.

Those who are not aware, ITR-6 is the income tax form meant for companies other than the ones claiming exemption under section 11. Additionally, income tax department has also released the facility for filing updated returns for AY 2021-22 and AY 2022-23 for ITR-3 & ITR-4.

It is worth mentioning here that offline and online utilities of ITR-3 were released on July 30. Prior to this, online and excel utilities were released for other income tax forms including ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4.

Date Tax return form released 29 May 2025 ITR-1 and ITR-4 excel utilities released 4 June 2025 ITR-1 and ITR-4 online utilities released 11 July 2025 ITR-2 and ITR-3 excel utilities released 17 July 2025 ITR-2 online utility released 30 July 2025 ITR-3 offline and online utility 8 Aug 2025 ITR-5 excel utility released 14 Aug 2025 ITR-6 excel utility released

(Source: incometax.gov.in)

Is this too late for ITR forms? Some experts believe that it is a little late now for releasing income tax forms when only one month is remaining before the deadline for filing of return end on September 15.

“This is the time for chartered accountants to work on companies’ audit reports – the deadline for which is Sept 30. Only last week, ITR-5 was released. So, the time which is left for filing income tax return is not sufficient,” says CA Pratibha Goyal, partner of PD Gupta & Company.

Meanwhile, some experts and taxpayers are complaining about the issues that are facing while filing of income tax return.

Some claimed that they were unable to download crucial documents such as AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS (Tax Information Summary) whereas a few others faced concerns with regards to bugs in ITR-2 (see post above).