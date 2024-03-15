Income tax alert: Hurry up! Advance tax last instalment deadline ends today, March 15
Income tax alert: Advance tax refers to the income tax amount that is required to be paid in installments according to specified due dates, rather than in a single lump sum
Income tax alert: March 15 is the due date to pay advance tax. Taxpayers should carefully calculate the advance tax liability.
“Some diligent taxpayers have been issued advance tax notices regarding Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT). However, these taxpayers have addressed that there are some discrepancies identified in the notice issued. In some cases, the portal has grossly erred in calculating the mismatch between the information available and the transactions carried out by the assessee. The department has issued a declaration on the same stating that reporting entities have issued statements of data of SFT with some discrepancies. The IT department has asked taxpayers to wait for further updates on the data and they have asked reporting authorities like banks to share updated statements of data," said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win.
