Income tax alert: Pay your first instalment of advance tax by this date. Check details2 min read 13 Jun 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Advance tax payment due date: However, senior citizens aged 60 years or above who do not have business income are exempt from paying advance tax
The income tax department has reminded the taxpayers to pay their first installment of the advance tax. The taxpayers can pay 15% of the estimated tax liability by 15 June 2023. “Kind Attention Taxpayers! Do remember to pay your first instalment of Advance Tax by the 15th of June, 2023," read a tweet from the tax department.
