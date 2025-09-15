Income Tax: Amid grumbles and rants, taxpayers and CAs want deadline extended

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) ends today. For the past several days, several tax filers, including tax experts, have been grumbling about their inability to file returns because of the slow website.

Experts have expressed their anguish on social media by saying they can not download AIS or TIS, which prevents them from filing income tax returns.

As a result, there have been several demands for an extension of the deadline.

Preeti Sharma, Partner, Global Employer Services, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India, says, “As of Sunday, around 6.69 crore returns have been filed versus 7.28 crore last year by the deadline, leaving a sizeable gap. In fact, if we factor in the year-on-year growth trend in return filings, this gap is likely to be even wider. Add to this the portal glitches — delays in AIS/26AS downloads and slow response times — and it’s clear many taxpayers are struggling through no fault of their own. A brief extension would give them breathing space and help ensure accurate filings rather than rushed errors.”

Expressing similar sentiments, Dipesh Jain, Partner, Tax Practice, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), says, “During 2024, more than 7.25 crore ITRs were filed till 31 July, 2024. Last day was a little shy of 70 lakh. Whereas, it seems, based on the public information, around 6.7 crore ITRs were filed till yesterday. Presuming some increase, ie percentage growth in the number of ITRs to be filed by taxpayers, there could be some bandwidth issues during the last day of today, and hence a few days' extension could be a welcome move.”

AY Returns filed 2021-22 5.77 crore 2022-23 5.82 crore 2023-24 6.77 crore 2024-25 7.28 crore 2025-26 7 crore (so far)

On social media, some CAs have gone to the extent of saying that not extending the deadline would lead to the ‘failure of democratic principles’.

Slow website during day time Even those who managed to file tax returns did so during the off-peak hours.

“We filed zero returns during office hours between 10 to 8 in the past four days. We managed to do so only after 11 at night and before 9 in the morning. During the day, it took us up to four hours to file just one ITR,” says Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

CA Pratibha Goyal, partner at PD Gupta & Company, said the due date (15 September) should be extended since the e-filing portal has not been working smoothly for the past few days. There are many problems with regard to tax payment, filing of returns, and downloading of AIS, TIS, 26AS, and ITR Forms.

She also says that although she has filed around 40 ITRs in the past three days, several of her clients' returns are still pending because of the slow website. "There have been several cases where money was deducted from the bank but not reflected on the Income Tax Portal," she asserts.

On Sunday, fake news circulated on social media, alleging that the last date had been extended, but the I-T department rubbished the claims.

Income Tax department recently shared on X platform that around 7 crore returns have been filed and counting. the I-T department also mentioned that the helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and support is being provided through calls, live chats, webex sessions and X.