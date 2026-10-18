Income tax audit last date: 21 Oct is deadline; last-minute checklist for taxpayers before submission | List from expert

The tax audit report deadline for AY 2026-27 was earlier extended from 30 September to 21 October 2026. With the new deadline approaching, taxpayers need to complete a few last-minute checks before submission to ensure that everything is in order and they remain on track to file their income tax return (ITR) by the extended deadline of 21 November 2026.
Here’s the last-minute checklist suggested by an expert.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, suggested that taxpayers should complete the following checks before their chartered accountants (CAs) file the tax audit report on the income-tax portal.
Maurya said that for FY 2025-26, taxpayers subject to tax audit under the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, must furnish Form 3CA along with Form 3CD if their accounts are audited under another law. In other cases, Form 3CB must be furnished along with Form 3CD.
Maurya said filing the tax audit report by the CA is not the final step for the taxpayer. The taxpayer must log in to the income-tax e-filing portal, go to “Pending Actions,” and select “Worklist.”
Under “Pending for Acceptance”, click “Accept” against the Form 3CA-3CD submitted by the CA. The taxpayer must then complete the required verification.
“If the report is rejected, remains pending, or contains an error, taxpayers should immediately contact their CA to identify and resolve the issue. The CA may need to correct the report or take the necessary steps to address system-related validation issues,” he added.
In case of portal-related problems, Maurya advised taxpayers to retain evidence of their filing attempts. This may include screenshots of error messages, helpdesk communications and records of attempted submissions.
Maurya said that failure to comply with tax audit reporting requirements may attract a penalty under Section 271B of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
The penalty is 0.5% of total sales, turnover or gross receipts, subject to the statutory maximum applicable for the relevant assessment year. However, relief is available under Section 273B where the taxpayer establishes a reasonable cause for the failure. The decision rests with the tax authorities, based on the facts and circumstances of the case.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a tax expert for advice specific to your filing and circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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