Income tax benefits for senior citizens: Here's the list

The income tax law pampers the senior citizens and very senior citizens by offering them several tax benefits. Only the residents of the country can avail these special benefits. A person between 60 years and 80 years of age is termed as a 'senior citizen' and a person above 80 years of age is a 'very senior citizen.' The income tax benefits available to resident senior and very senior citizens range from higher exemption limit to deductions under various sections on account of medical expenses and interest earned on deposits.