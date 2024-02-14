Income tax benefits for senior citizens on interest income from savings, fixed deposits — explained in eight points
Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act provides tax benefits for senior citizens on interest income from deposits, allowing a deduction of Rs. 50,000 on deposits from the Post Office, Bank, and Cooperative Society
Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act outlines the tax benefits that senior citizens can avail of regarding the interest income they receive from deposits. The Finance Budget 2018 introduced several benefits specifically targeted at senior citizens, one of which is the new provision - Section 80TTB.