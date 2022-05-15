Income tax benefits on house rent

Gaurav Kapoor, Director & Co-Founder, Fincorpit Consulting Private Limited said Income Tax Act which falls under Section 80GG enables deduction on the lease given by an individual. Now, this would be stated through self-employed individuals along with the employees who didn’t get any HRA on behalf of their employers. A certain advantage has been enabled as a deduction from specific whole earnings. But, there is a restriction of 25% is deducted from the total salary, or more of the rent is basically paid under 10% of the total earnings. Additionally, most of the deduction that can b e stated yearly is ₹60,000 and ₹5,000 monthly.

