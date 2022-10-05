Income tax benefits which are available only to resident tax payers - not NRIs

Basic Exemption Limit

An individual is required to pay tax in India in case his taxable income in India exceeds basic exemption limit. The general exemption limit is Rs. 2.50 lakhs per year. However for resident Individual who has completed 60 years of age on 31st March of the relevant year, the basic exemption limit get enhanced to Rs. 3 lakhs. Likewise, for individual tax payers who are resident for income tax purposes and have completed 80 years of age (Generally referred to as super Senior Citizens) the basic exemption limit applicable is Rs. 5 lakhs and then the respective slabs rate apply on the income exceeding the basic exemption limit. This special treatment of enhanced basic exemption limit is available only to the senior citizen and super Senior Citizen who are resident of India. So the basic exemption limit for all the non residents under the Indian Income Tax laws thus remains Rs. 2.50 Lakhs irrespective of their age. Please note that the special treatment is available on the basis of your physical stay in India during the previous year and which is independent of your citizenship. So even an Indian Citizen who is above 80 years but is not resident under Income Tax laws will have only Rs. 2.50 lakhs as basic exemption.