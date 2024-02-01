Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget for 2024 in Parliament on Thursday, 1 February 2024. The full budget will be presented in July this year after the new government is formed post-Lok Sabha Elections. Even then the taxpayers have certain expectations from the Finance Minister. What do the individual taxpayers want from Nirmala Sitharaman? Will she fulfill their long-standing wishes? Catch all the live updates of Interim Budget 2024 here.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates: CEO of Tax2win on how FM can make the new tax regime attractive
“With budget 2024, salaried individuals are hoping for an increase in the basic exemption limit under both the new and old tax regimes and they are also viewing an increase in the limit of standard deduction under both the tax regimes. They are also expecting HRA exemption, and health insurance premium deduction under the new regime too," said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates: We expect some positive relief on personal income taxes, says personal finance expert
Swati Saxena, Founder & CEO - 4thoughtsfinance, a wealth management firm
While no big-bang announcements are expected in the interim Budget, we expect some positive relief on personal income taxes. We hope that the maximum tax rate of 30 percent be reduced to improve the individual's buying power. The budget should offer a degree of personal tax relief, either by way of lower tax rates or by readjusting tax slabs to put money in consumer's pockets.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates: Five changes in income tax rules that the middle class seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The middle class is eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo. The middle class is expecting that there will be a rise in some tax exemption limits available under various sections like, Section 80C, and Section 80D.
