Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked for these taxpayers. Details here

Updated23 Jul 2024, 01:12 PM IST
In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 but less than 80 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80.
In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is ₹3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 but less than 80 and ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the standard deduction for salaried employees will be hiked to 75,000 from 50,000 under the new income tax regime in FY25.

On the standard deduction limit in the new tax regime, Jidesh Kumar, Managing Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, says - “my view is that I appreciate the budget benefits for the working class, women, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. These measures provide crucial relief and show a strong commitment to supporting hardworking individuals."

“I have two announcements for those opting for the new tax regime. First, the standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000/- to 75,000/-. Similarly, the pensioners' family pension deduction is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000/- to 25,000/-. This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners,” said FM Sitharaman

Some of the budget's expectations included doubling the standard deduction to 1 lakh, increasing tax breaks on interest paid on housing loans, and rationalising the capital gains tax regime.

