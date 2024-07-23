Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked for these taxpayers. Details here
BREAKING NEWS

Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked for these taxpayers. Details here

Livemint

A standard deduction of 75000 per year for salaried individuals was announced in Budget 2024 for new income taxpayers

In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is 3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 but less than 80 and 5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the standard deduction for salaried employees will be hiked to 75,000 from 50,000 under the new income tax regime in FY25.

On the standard deduction limit in the new tax regime, Jidesh Kumar, Managing Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, says - “my view is that I appreciate the budget benefits for the working class, women, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. These measures provide crucial relief and show a strong commitment to supporting hardworking individuals."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Budget 2024 announced a standard deduction of 75000 per year for salaried individuals who are new income taxpayers.

“I have two announcements for those opting for the new tax regime. First, the standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000/- to 75,000/-. Similarly, the pensioners' family pension deduction is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000/- to 25,000/-. This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners," said FM Sitharaman

Some of the budget's expectations included doubling the standard deduction to 1 lakh, increasing tax breaks on interest paid on housing loans, and rationalising the capital gains tax regime.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.