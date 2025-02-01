Income tax Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2025 at 11 am on February 1. Will the focus be on potential changes to income tax slabs, exemptions, and deductions? What are the expectations of the middle class? Will they get any relief from Union Budget 2025 announcements? Will the government introduce new tax reforms or adjust existing policies to ease financial burdens? During her presentation of Modi Govt's 3.0 first full-fledged budget in July 2025, she introduced a marginal income tax relief for the middle class by raising the standard deduction by 50% to ₹75,000 and tweaking tax slabs for those opting for the new income tax regime. Stay tuned for live updates as FM Sitharaman presents her eighth Union Budget 2025. Follow our live coverage for all the details.
Budget 2025: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman announcements live?
The Union Budget 2025 will be broadcast on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV.
It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.
Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025 speech can be watched live on Livemint.com.
All the latest Budget 2025 updates can be tracked on livemint.com Budget live blog.
How to access Budget 2024 documents
After the speech, you can view Budget 2025 through the Union Budget Mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. The Budget speech documents will also be accessible on the web portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.
When did India adopt Digital Budget Format?
The Modi government embraced digitalisation by switching to an online budget presentation format in 2021. This shift to a digital format not only ensured transparency but also helped in making the entire budget process more accessible and eco-friendly.
Union Budget Presentation date changed to February 1 by Modi Government in 2017
Since coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has introduced several significant changes to India's budgetary practices. One of the most notable reforms was moving the Union Budget presentation date from the end of February to February 1. This shift was implemented in 2017.
Who holds the record for delivering longest budget speech in Parliament?
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address the parliament at 11 am on Saturday, 1 February. Her 2020–21 budget address was the longest in Indian history, lasting more than two hours and forty-two minutes. She could have extended the budget address but had to cut it short because of health concerns. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read the final two paragraphs of the speech.
Deductions allowed in the new tax regime
1)Standard deduction: A standard deduction of ₹75,000 from salary is given
2)NPS: One can also claim a deduction under section 80CCCD (2) for the employer's contribution to employee NPS accounts.
Deductions/exemptions under the old tax regime
1)Standard deduction: Deduction of ₹50,000 is allowed
2)House Rent Allowance
3)Section 80C: These include exemption towards investment made in Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), PPF (public provident fund), payments made towards life insurance premiums, principal sum of a home loan, etc. The total limit of these deductions is capped at ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.
4)Section 80D: Deduction towards health insurance premium, and the maximum limit is ₹25,000.
5)Section 80DD: The maximum deduction amount allowed is ₹75,000 for the medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation of a dependent with a disability.
6)Section80 CCD (1): This deduction is allowed for the investment made towards your NPS account
7)Section 80G: This deduction is allowed for giving donations given to charity.
Economic Survey 2024-25 Projects India's GDP Growth at 6.3-6.8% in FY26
The Economic Survey 2024-25 paints a picture of India's growth trajectory that shows a slowing down after the pandemic-induced rebound. With projections of 6.3-6.8% GDP growth in FY26, this is a notable dip compared to the strong 8.2% growth in FY24. While the economy is still expanding, the lower growth estimate signals challenges ahead, especially in reaching the desired near 8% annual growth rate required to fulfill India's vision of becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (developed country) by 2047.
What middle class wants from FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. She will present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 today, February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. The Indian middle class and taxpayers hope that it will include significant income tax breaks and reliefs.