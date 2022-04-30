Income tax calculator: Can taxpayers claim HRA exemption on rent paid to spouse?

Explaining the twist involved on HRA exemption for rent paid to spouse, Mumbai-based tax expert Balwant Jain said, "The HRA exemption rule under Section 10 should not be used for tax evasion and it depends upon the conscience of income tax officer to grant HRA exemption, even when the claim fulfills the rule. The taxpayer should simply understand that one can't claim HRA exemption under income tax act on the rent paid to spouse if the house has been bought through the income of the taxpayer. So, an earning individual buying house in the name of his housewife is not eligible to claim HRA exemption on the rent paid to his wife because actual purchase of teh house is taxpayer himself."