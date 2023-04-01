In this new income tax slab, irrespective of the new or old tax regime, no income tax is payable on an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh as ₹50,000 per annual standard deduction has been extended to new income tax regime as well. On an annual income of ₹3,00,001 to ₹6 lakh, 5 per cent income tax will be payable in current fiscal. On income of ₹6,00,001 to ₹9 lakh in FY24, an income taxpayer will have to pay 10 per cent income tax. On an annual income of ₹9,00,001 to ₹12 lakh, 15 per cent income tax will be levied in the financial year 2023-24. On income of ₹12,00,001 to ₹15 lakh in single financial year, 20 per cent income tax will be levied on the taxpayer. On income above ₹15 lakh per annum, 30 per cent income tax will be levied on the taxpayer under new income tax slab effective from 1st April 2023.