Income tax calculator: How cryptocurrency investors will be taxed from April 1

Speaking on cryptocurrency tax in India getting implemented in new financial year; Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "From 1st April 2022, all digital asset investors will have to pay flat 30 per cent tax on one's income on digital assets. Apart from this, there will be 1 per cent TDS to be deducted by the purchaser of digital assets. 1 per cent TDS will have to be deducted on the purchase value of the transaction. However, this TDS rule will become applicable from 1st July 2022. Apart from this, from 1st April 2022, definition of property has been changed to include digital assets. Any gift including digital asset received from non-specified relative will be considered as income if the aggregate value of all gifts become more than ₹50,000 in single financial year."