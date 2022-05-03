Income tax calculator: How different forms of gold investments are taxed?

Speaking on income tax rule on physical gold, Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO at Clear said, "Gold Investments are classified as physical gold, digital gold and paper gold. The taxation of physical gold, such as jewelry and coins, depends on the holding period. For example, if you sell physical gold within three years of purchase, you incur short term capital gains (STCG). The short term capital gains are added to your total taxable income and taxed according to your income tax slab. However, long term capital gains on selling physical gold after three years are taxed at 20.8 per cent (including cess) with the indexation benefit."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}