Income tax calculator: How to claim section 80EED benefit buying home in FY23

On how an income tax payee repaying home loan EMI can claim the benefit next financial year, when the benefit ends in current fiscal year, Balwant Jain said, "The benefit is still available till 31st March 2022. So, if a taxpayer is planning to buy its dream home in next financial year, it needs to apply for a home loan right now and get sanction letter before the end of this financial year i.e. before 31st March 2022. Having home loan sanction letter within the given period of the benefit, one would be able to claim income tax benefit even if they buy their home after some time but within the given validity period of the approved home loan."

