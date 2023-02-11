Income Tax Calculator: How to pay zero tax on a gross salary of 10 lakh?

Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India

Every salaried employee would be subjected to tax as per the marginal slab rates on his total income (i.e. Gross Total Income less eligible deductions). Thus, for a salaried taxpayer, his salary income would form a major component, he would be required to take into account any other income such as interest income from banks, rental income, etc. for the purpose of computing his tax. Salaried individuals with no other major source of income have to cope not only with rising inflation but also with the increase in the cost of living. Hence, in order to optimise their tax planning, employees need to efficiently utilise the available deductions and exemptions under the IT Act. Accordingly, any salaried person with a gross salary of Rs. 10 lakhs may claim the following generally claimed deductions under the old tax regime so as to bring their effective tax rate to zero: