Income tax calculator: How your life insurance policies are taxed — explained

On income tax rules when you opt to surrender your life insurance policy, Shruti Khandare, CMO at MyFundBazaar India said, "On hindsight, if you choose to surrender your life insurance, the insurer will give you your cash value minus any surrender charge for which you won’t be taxed. However, you will be taxed on the amount you’ve received minus the policy basis. This taxable amount reflects the investment gains that you took out."

