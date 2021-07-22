Income tax calculator: While filing income tax return (ITR), it’s important for the taxpayer to know the various categories of income segregated by the income tax department. As per the income tax act 1961, one's income is divided into 5 categories — income from Salary, income from house property, income from business profit, income from investments/capital assets and income from other sources. According to tax and investment experts, an earning individual can earn in various ways but Section 14 of the Income Tax Act 1961 stipulates these incomes in these 5 categories. So, a taxpayer is advised to divide one's income in these 5 categories for simplifying its job during ITR filing.