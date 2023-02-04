Income tax calculator: Top 5 tax saving options other than Section 80C benefit

In case of parents being senior citizens, then in that case this amount limit goes up to ₹50,000 per annum. However, in both cases both parents and child can't claim tax rebate on same health insurance premium. However, if the taxpayer is a senior citizen, then in that case ₹25,000 annual limit goes up to ₹1 lakh. Hence, if a taxpayer is senior citizen and it is paying health insurance premium for its parents as well, then in that case the taxpayer would be able to claim tax rebate on up to ₹1 lakh ( ₹50,000 for himself and ₹50,000 for parents) under Section 80D.