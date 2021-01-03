Income tax calendar 2021: All important deadlines you should know

Income tax calendar 2021: All important deadlines you should know3 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 07:04 AM IST
- The Income Tax department extended the income tax filing dates for the thrid time
- Individuals who do not have to file tax audit reports and were to file their income tax returns for FY20 by 31 December got time till January 10
The income tax department has issued a new e-calendar for the year 2021 having a list of all the important tax-related deadlines. Designed as the 'Honoring the honest' calendar, the income tax department in an email send to the tax payers wrote, "Welcome to a new era where tax system is becoming seamless, faceless and paperless. Every taxpayer is a nation builder. "Here is a calendar to make your tax journey simpler and easier."
Here are all the important dates you should know from income tax perspective in 2021:
Tanishq Golden Harvest, a monthly gold savings plan. All you want to know2 min read . 02 Jan 2021
Should I buy child insurance plan for my daughter's higher education, marriage?1 min read . 02 Jan 2021
Sovereign gold bond's 9th tranche closes for subscription today: 10 points1 min read . 01 Jan 2021
Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy2 min read . 01 Jan 2021
January 10 : Extended due date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for Taxpayers not requiring Audit
January 15: Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income-tax Act
January 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
January 30: Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
January 31: Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme
January 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
February 15: Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring audit
February 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
March 15: Fourth instalment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22
March 31: Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21
March 31: Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 & Q2 of FY 2020-21
March 31: Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levy
March 31: Last date for Linking Aadhaar with PAN
May 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021
May 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021
May 31: Due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction u/s 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21
June 15: First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23
June 15: TDS Certificate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22
June 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021
July 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021
July 30: Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021
July 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021
July 31: ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or specified domestic transaction
August 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021
September 15: Second instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23
September 30: Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transaction
October 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021
October 30: Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021
October 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021
October 31: ITR for AY 2021-22 for assessees (not having an international or specified domestic transaction) who is (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee whose books are required to be audited
October 31: Audit report for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an International or specified domestic transaction
November 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021
November 30: ITR for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an international or specified domestic transaction
December 15: Third instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.