Income tax calendar 2021: All important deadlines you should know

The income tax department has issued a new e-calendar for the year 2021 having a list of all the important tax-related deadlines. Designed as the 'Honoring the honest' calendar, the income tax department in an email send to the tax payers wrote, "Welcome to a new era where tax system is becoming seamless, faceless and paperless. Every taxpayer is a nation builder. "Here is a calendar to make your tax journey simpler and easier."

January 10 : Extended due date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for Taxpayers not requiring Audit

January 15: Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income-tax Act

January 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

January 30: Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

January 31: Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

January 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

February 15: Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring audit

February 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

March 15: Fourth instalment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22

March 31: Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21

March 31: Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 & Q2 of FY 2020-21

March 31: Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levy

March 31: Last date for Linking Aadhaar with PAN

May 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

May 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

May 31: Due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction u/s 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21

June 15: First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

June 15: TDS Certificate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22

June 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

July 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

July 30: Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

July 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

July 31: ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or specified domestic transaction

August 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

September 15: Second instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

September 30: Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transaction

October 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 30: Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 31: ITR for AY 2021-22 for assessees (not having an international or specified domestic transaction) who is (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee whose books are required to be audited

October 31: Audit report for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an International or specified domestic transaction

November 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

November 30: ITR for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an international or specified domestic transaction

December 15: Third instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23