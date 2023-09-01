The income tax department's e-calendar for the year 2023 has a list of all the important tax-related deadlines. A tax calendar gives assistance to taxpayers in staying organised, and knowing about the due dates well in advance.

Tax Calendar September 2023: Here is a calendar to make your tax journey easier

September 7, 2023

​The due date for the deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of August, 2023.

September 14, 2023

The due date for issuing of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, 194S in the month of July, 2023

September 15, 2023

-Second instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25.

​-Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of August, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan.

-The due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for August 2023.

September 30, 2023

​​-The due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB,194M, 194S in the month of August, 2023

​​-The due date for filing an audit report under section 44AB​ for the assessment year 2023-24 in the case of a corporate-assessee or non-corporate-assessee.

​​-Application in Form 9A for exercising the option available under Explanation to section 11(1) to apply the income of the previous year in the next year or in the future.

-Statement in Form No. 10 to be furnished to accumulate income for future application under section 10(21) or section 11(1).

-It is also the last day to submit the quarterly statement of TCS and TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance taxpayers' experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department revamped its website last week. The updated site offers a user-friendly interface, added features, and fresh modules for an efficient and informative platform.