Income tax department's e-calendar for 2023 includes important tax deadlines, such as depositing tax and filing forms

The income tax department's e-calendar for the year 2023 has a list of all the important tax-related deadlines. A tax calendar gives assistance to taxpayers in staying organised, and knowing about the due dates well in advance.

Tax Calendar September 2023: Here is a calendar to make your tax journey easier September 7, 2023 ​The due date for the deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of August, 2023.

September 14, 2023 The due date for issuing of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, 194S in the month of July, 2023

September 15, 2023 -Second instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25.

​-Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of August, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan.

-The due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for August 2023.

September 30, 2023 ​​-The due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB,194M, 194S in the month of August, 2023

​​-The due date for filing an audit report under section 44AB​ for the assessment year 2023-24 in the case of a corporate-assessee or non-corporate-assessee.

​​-Application in Form 9A for exercising the option available under Explanation to section 11(1) to apply the income of the previous year in the next year or in the future.

-Statement in Form No. 10 to be furnished to accumulate income for future application under section 10(21) or section 11(1).

-It is also the last day to submit the quarterly statement of TCS and TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.