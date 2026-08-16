Income Tax Calendar 2026: 8 Key tax deadlines from August to December every taxpayer should know

Income Tax Calendar 2026 highlights key ITR filing, advance tax, tax audit, TDS and belated return deadlines from August to December. Know the important dates for AY 2026-27, understand revised return rules and plan tax compliance.

Shivam Shukla
Published16 Aug 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Taxpayers should mark and follow key income-tax deadlines for ITR filing, advance-tax payments and audits between August and December 2026 to avoid late fees and compliance issues.
Taxpayers should mark and follow key income-tax deadlines for ITR filing, advance-tax payments and audits between August and December 2026 to avoid late fees and compliance issues.

The July ITR deadline has now passed, but still eligible taxpayers have several important income-tax dates to track. From advance tax payments and tax audits to ITR filing and belated return submission, the coming few months bring several critical tax compliance deadlines that taxpayers must meet.

The Income Tax Department has also clarified that AY 2026-27 relates to income earned in FY 2025-26 and is governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961, even though the new Income-tax Act, 2025, came into force on 1 April 2026.

Furthermore, the new Income Tax Act, 2025, will be applicable from the new ‘Tax Year’. This concept was introduced by the new Income Tax Act, 2025, and it completely replaces the old dual system of the ‘Previous Year’ and ‘Assessment Year’, starting from FY 2026-27.

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Let us now look at important deadlines and due dates for the next few months, as it will help taxpayers in proper tax planning and meeting the remaining deadlines, thus ensuring meaningful compliance with tax authorities.

Income tax deadlines from August to December 2026

Date

Compliance

Who should take note

31 August 2026ITR filingCertain non-audit taxpayers
15 September 2026Second advance-tax instalmentTaxpayers liable to pay advance tax
30 September 2026Tax audit reportTaxpayers whose accounts require audit
31 October 2026ITR filingTaxpayers subject to tax audit
31 October 2026TDS/TCS reportingApplicable deductors/collectors
30 November 2026ITR filingCertain transfer-pricing cases
15 December 2026Third advance-tax instalmentTaxpayers liable to pay advance tax
31 December 2026Belated ITRTaxpayers who missed their original deadline

Note: The deadlines above apply to specific categories of taxpayers and may vary based on the nature of income, audit requirements and other applicable provisions. Taxpayers should verify the deadline relevant to their circumstances from the official Income Tax website before filing or making payments.

Advance tax: September and December dates matter

All eligible taxpayers who are liable to pay advance tax generally need to have paid 45% of their estimated annual tax liability by 15 September and 75% by 15 December. Furthermore, the instalments are particularly critical for taxpayers with significant income from professional fees, business, interest, capital gains or other non-salary sources. Failing to pay advance tax on time can result in taxation-related penalties, including interest and fines, under the applicable provisions.

Don't confuse belated and revised ITR deadlines

It is vital to keep in mind that the 31 December 2026 deadline is the last date to file a belated return for AY 2026-27, subject to applicable rules and assessment status. Still, the taxpayers should not confuse this with the deadline for a revised return.

In case a taxpayer has already filed a return, and later discovers mistakes or omissions, then they may be able to file a revised return until 31 March 2027, or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the applicable tax provisions.

Keep these dates on your tax calendar

In summary, with several important deadlines falling between August and December, all eligible taxpayers who are waiting to pay their taxes should first identify the category they fall under and then write down the applicable dates in a diary.

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Then they should focus on collecting essentials such as PAN, Aadhaar, and a registered mobile phone, along with other relevant documents, to be ready to submit their tax returns. Achieving early compliance can help avoid last-minute errors, omissions, additional costs, and unnecessary tax-related stress.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Itr-filingTaxpayersPersonal Finance
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