December 2026 is an important month for income tax compliance, with several deadlines for individual taxpayers, businesses, and tax deductors.
These include the third instalment of advance tax for Tax Year 2026–27, the deadline for depositing TDS and TCS collected in November, and the last date for filing belated income tax returns (ITRs).
Here is a look at the key income tax deadlines falling in December.
Tax deducted or collected at source (TDS/TCS) during November 2026 must be deposited with the Central Government by 7 December.
Another compliance requirement due on this date is the uploading of declarations received in Form 127 during November. This form is furnished by a buyer to the seller to obtain goods without tax collection at source (TCS).
It is important for buyers and sellers covered by the relevant TCS provisions to ensure that these declarations are uploaded on time.
Two important income tax compliances fall due on 15 December 2026:
Individuals earning only salary income are not required to pay advance tax, as their employers deduct and deposit the applicable tax through TDS.
The deadline for furnishing Form 141 is 30 December for TDS deductions made during November 2026.
Form 141 is a consolidated challan-cum-statement used to report and deposit TDS on certain transactions such as property purchases or transfers, rent payments, payments to contractors or professionals, and transfers of virtual digital assets (VDAs).
The form combines tax payment and reporting requirements into a single filing, simplifying compliance for covered deductors.
31 December is an important deadline for three separate income tax compliances:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official Income Tax Department website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.