Income tax calendar October 2026: ITR, TDS, Form 141 and other deadlines to know

October 2026 has several income tax compliance deadlines for taxpayers, employers, and specified entities. While some dates apply only to specialised taxpayers, others relate to routine TDS reporting and payments.
This year, taxpayers also need to keep in mind both the Income-tax Act, 1961, and the Income-tax Act, 2025. Here are the key October deadlines to keep track of.
These are largely compliance requirements for specified deductors, intermediaries and entities rather than routine filings for salaried taxpayers.
Form 141 is an important new compliance form under the Income-tax Act, 2025. It is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for certain TDS deductions under section 393(1).
The most important 31 October deadline for many taxpayers is the income-tax return (ITR) filing deadline for AY 2026–27. This applies to taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited but who are not covered by transfer-pricing provisions.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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