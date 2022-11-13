Income tax: Can a member make gift to the HUF without any tax liability?

So any member of the HUF including Karta can make gift of any amount without any limit to the HUF and there are no tax implications either for the HUF or for the member making such a gift. However, the income which accrues to the HUF on the gift made by the member is subject to clubbing provisions and such income will continue to be clubbed and taxed in the hands of the member making the gift. Please note the clubbing will apply only in respect of the income accruing to the asset gifted but will not apply on the income earned on reinvestment of income already clubbed in the hands of the member. The clubbing will apply till the HUF is fully partitioned and even then the income in respect of share of the asset transferred allotted to the spouse of such member will be clubbed in his/her hands even after partition.

